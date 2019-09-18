Chandigarh notifies right to service Act

cities

After much delay, the UT administration has finally notified 188 services under Right to Service Act, holding officers accountable if they don’t provide services to applicants within the resolution period fixed in the notification.

Special secretary, personnel, Harish Nayyar confirmed that the notification was issued last Friday. “This will ensure delivery of various services in a time-bound manner while fixing accountability of designated officers.”

Secretary, personnel, BL Sharma said all departments whose services have been notified, should start implementing the provisions of the notification at the earliest. Out of the 188 services notified under the Act, 90 belong to MC, 39 to DC office, 19 to Registering and Licensing Authority, 17 to estate department, 11 to Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) and 12 to State Transport Authority.

Officers dealing with the matter said that more services will come under ambit of RTS in phased manner.

The UT adopted the Punjab RTS Act in January 2018 and constituted a one-man RTS commission under retired bureaucrat KK Jindal in April.

HOW IT EMPOWERS THE COMMON MAN?

Jindal told Hindustan Times that following the notification, all these departments have a designated officer for each of their services.

He said that an important aspect now is that all these departments must display the information about their designated officer and resolution time of different services on their website and on their premises for wider publicity as notified under the act so that ordinary citizen must know about it

If an applicant does not get the requisite service on time, he/she has a right to file a complaint against the designated officer to the first appellate authority, that is the immediate head of the department.

The Act provides for the imposition of penalty on the designated officer, which is ₹500 per day or maximum ₹5,000, if he fails to provide services within the given time limit.

If the applicant is not satisfied with the verdict of the first appellate, an appeal can be filed before the second appellate authority, who will be secretary of the department.

In case the applicant still finds anomalies in their decisions, the act empowers a citizen to move the right to service commission, which is headed by KK Jindal in Chandigarh.

DEPTS BEGIN SENSITISING SESSIONS

A sensitisation session about the Right to Services Act was organised at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) in which Jindal apprised the designated officers and appellate authorities about provisions of the Act, role and responsibilities of the officers. Similar sessions will be held in the municipal corporation, DC office and other departments whose services have been notified under the act.

CHB CEO Yashpal Garg said that board is in the process of implementing the notification and ensuring that all notified services of the board are delivered on time.

