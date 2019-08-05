Varsity student says she was drugged and raped by cabbie, cops verifying statement

delhi

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:48 IST

A 21-year-old student of a Delhi-based national university has alleged that she was drugged, beaten up and sexually assaulted by a cab driver on Friday night, the police said Monday. The woman has also levelled allegations of negligence against four police personnel, including two women officers.

According to her complaint, the woman had boarded a black coloured cab from near a temple in Mandir Marg area around 8pm to go to her on-campus hostel. The complaint said the driver harassed her and she slapped him, after which he stopped the car. The woman got out of the vehicle and he followed her to a bus stop where he grabbed her by her hair and pushed her inside the car, the complainant added.

The complaint further alleged that the driver, who was inebriated, blindfolded her and sexually assaulted her. She kicked him and hit him with a bottle before getting out of the vehicle and running to a police station nearby, where she met four police personnel and a man, the complaint said.

The complaint said the man at the police station offered to drop her, but she said she was not comfortable with that and wanted women officers to drop her, upon which the police refused to do so and asked her to leave.

The complaint, however, does not mention the name of the police station she went to.

The complaint said the next morning (on Saturday), the woman found herself in a park and the security guards there told her she will have to leave the place after sundown. She allegedly found a place where she hid herself for the night and on Sunday morning, she walked to the IIT bus stop, from where “a man” dropped her to her campus.

Police’s version

In a statement issued Monday, the Delhi Police said the Mandir Marg police station’s staff received information from the Safdarjung hospital on Sunday regarding the sexual assault of the woman. A team reached the hospital where the woman’s medical examination was done. On the basis of her complaint and medical examination, an FIR was registered under IPC Section 376 (rape) against the cab driver, the statement said.

“The alleged incident has been reported after a gap of two days. During medical examination, no injury mark was found on the woman. Apart from the delayed reporting, there also are some other inconsistencies in her version, which are being verified. Teams have been constituted to apprehend the alleged offender,” the police said.

According to the police, the woman allegedly told them she went to Mandir Marg in an auto-rickshaw on Friday evening, leaving her mobile phone at the hostel.

Police said she allegedly told them ( it was mentioned in her written complaint as well) that the return cab was booked for her by a stranger.

Police, quoting the woman, said the cab driver offered her water to drink and that the water was spiked and she felt dizzy after drinking it.

She allegedly also told officers that the driver first took her to a gated colony in south Delhi, parked the vehicle inside, and forced himself on her. She managed to free herself, ran out of the neighbourhood and reached a bus stop. While she was waiting for a bus, the driver chased her and she kept running on the streets for a couple of hours, an officer, again quoting the woman, said.

“We verified some of her allegations and found gaps,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women on Monday sought strict action from the Delhi Police against the cab driver. In a statement, the Commission also urged women to feel free to contact it for grievance redressal.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 22:01 IST