Vashi toll booth sees traffic as Navi Mumbai Police conduct checks during lockdown

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 00:05 IST
Farhan Shaikh
As the state lifted some restrictions on Monday, many government officials reported to work in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, leading to heavy traffic at the Vashi toll booth in the morning, with the police conducting checks of vehicles to ensure that only those in the essential services and government bodies are permitted to pass through the check-post.

“As many government offices opened today and some officials were required to be on duty, many have taken out their private vehicles to travel. We have allowed those with valid permissions. We had to ensure that cars are plying only with one passenger and a driver and bikes with only the riders, there were traffic snarls between 9.30am and 11.30am on the roads towards Mumbai and Navi Mumbai at the Vashi toll junction,” said inspector Bhanudas Khatavkar from Vashi traffic police.

The Navi Mumbai police issued a warning to the other citizens against leaving the city limits without valid passes or reasons and said they will such commuters will not be permitted to enter the city in the evening.

“Seeing a spurt in the vehicular movement, we have decided to work on zero-tolerance level. Anyone venturing on the road or going to Mumbai or Thane without a valid permission will not be allowed back in evening,” the Navi Mumbai Police tweeted.

Congestion was reported in the evening too, as around 50 police personnel were deployed to conduct checks on vehicles before permitting them to enter the city limits.

As operations at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee in Vashi resumed, there was an influx of goods vehicles too, said police officers.

The police on Twitter also reiterated that the “opening of industrial and construction activities are not allowed in the MMR [Mumbai Metropolitan Region] and red zones”.

