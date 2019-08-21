Veer Savarkar bust at DU: ABVP criticises DUSU for not seeking permission

cities

New Delhi: A day after the ABVP-led Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) installed busts of Veer Savarkar, Sardar Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose before the arts faculty on north campus, without seeking permission from the University administration, the RSS-affiliated students’ group Wednesday said it should have done so “only after taking permission”.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also suggested that the DUSU transfer the structure to their union office situated on the campus.

ABVP state secretary Siddharth Yadav’s statement read, “With regard to the establishment of statues of freedom fighters outside the Art Faculty by DUSU, ABVP is of the clear view that the busts should be installed on the Delhi University campus only with the permission of the Delhi University administration and other concerned authorities. ABVP has clarified to the DUSU that the busts should be kept at the DUSU office till permission is granted.”

However, since the tenure of the present DUSU expired Tuesday, the students’ union office was sealed by the university. The outgoing DUSU president and ABVP member Sakshi Singh, who installed the busts, said the university can “de-seal” the office and allow them to shift the structure there.

Despite several attempts, DU proctor Neeta Sehgal did not respond to calls and messages for comment. A senior official in the administration said the DU is yet to take decision on the issue.

The installation of busts drew criticism from all political groups. A statement put out by the Congress party on its official Twitter handle said, “By flouting DU’s rules, ABVP has reiterated their disregard for India’s institutions. Not only have they disrespected the Uni but by placing Savarkar in line with Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose, they’ve disrespected the very freedom fighters in whose name they seek votes (sic).”

