e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019

Vehicles damaged as vandals go on a rampage on Sinhgad road

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Satish Umre, assistant police inspector, Sinhgad road police station, said, “The miscreants had a brawl with another group of persons, over a petty issue. The youth involved were also under the influence of alcohol. Post the brawl, they smashed the windows of vehicles parked nearby.”

The sudden violence triggered panic among residents in the area, added Umre.

According to police, residents claim that the area is a common spot for anti-social elements to spread terror.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 17:48 IST

trending topics
PM ModiImran KhanDonald TrumpAmy JacksonNeha KakkarWhatsApp UpdateVivo U10 LaunchBank StrikeApple WatchLaal Kaptaan TrailerOnePlus 7TEarthquake in Delhi
Top News
latest news
India News
cities
don't miss