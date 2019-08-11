VHP, Nyas decide to expedite stone carving at Ayodhya workshop

lucknow

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is all set to expedite carving of stones at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court decided to hear the Ayodhya title suit five days a week, a VHP leader said. The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, which spearheaded the Ayodhya movement across the country in the 1980s and 1990s, too is in favour of the move.

“This decision has been taken after the Supreme Court’s decision to hold day-to-day hearing of the Ayodhya title suit case,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

There are piles and piles of carved stone pillars and red stone slabs around the workshop for the proposed Ram temple.

At present, the work of carving the stones is not going on at the workshop due to a shortage of artisans. Around 10-12 workers are engaged for cleaning the already chiselled slabs.

The VHP and the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas would soon hire artisans from Rajasthan to carve stones at the workshop.

The Nyas, VHP and the Ayodhya Sant Samaj will meet soon to take effective measures to expedite the process of carving the stones.

“Around 67% of the work is over. All this, when assembled, will make the ground floor of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple,” Sharma added.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, stressed on the need to expedite the work related to carving of the stones.

“We expect the hearing (in Supreme Court) to be over by November, paving the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Therefore, there is a need to expedite the work related with carving of stones,” said Das.

The workshop has two giant stone cutters, a shed and a wooden model of the proposed temple. There are quarters for workshop staff and artisans on one side.

ASSURANCE ON ALLOWANCE

Faizabad divisional commissioner Manoj Mishra on Sunday assured Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya, about an increase in allowances of the staff engaged for upkeep of the shrine.

The assurance was given when Das met the divisional commissioner to express resentment over inadequate annual increase in allowance.

The commissioner, who is also receiver (authorised person) of the disputed site, also assured Das that the annual allowance for ‘prasad’, which is offered after daily puja rituals at the makeshift temple, will be hiked.

“I met the commissioner today (Sunday) to take up the issue of inadequate hike in allowances for the temple staff,” Das told over phone.

“The commissioner has assured to look into the issue and increase the allowances,” said Das.

The head priest had earlier expressed unhappiness with inadequate hike in annual allowances for the nine-member staff. While the head priest’s allowance was raised by Rs 1,000 per month, the remaining eight staff members got a hike of Rs 500 per month.

The allowance for bhog (prasad) has been increased by Rs 800 per month.

