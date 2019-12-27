Vigilance dept begins probe into HSVP plot irregularities

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 21:03 IST

Gurugram The state vigilance department has asked officials of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikarn (HSVP), Gurugram, to share the details of all cancelled, surrendered and resumed plots by the authority and their status, as on December 15.

The authority has also been asked to reveal the current status of these plots. The request comes in the wake of a vigilance enquiry ordered by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar into the alleged involvement of HSVP employees in the illegal transfer of authority’s resumed plots.

On November 23, the Gurugram police had booked two employees of the HSVP for irregularities in transferring a plot in Sector 30. The plot, which was resumed by the authority for non-payment, was sold illegally to a third party in connivance with the officials of the HSVP.

The HSVP employees in question had allegedly removed almost 50 pages from the file pertaining to the plot in Sector 30, which contained details of resumption of the plot.

A letter, written by inspector general, state vigilance department, on December 20, stated, “You are requested to send information regarding resumed, cancelled, surrendered residential, commercial and institutional plots as on 1/1/2015 and their status as on December 15, 2019, for enquiry.”

Khattar, who is also the chairman of HSVP, had ordered a probe following a source report in the matter.

A plot or a site is resumed by the authority if the allottee fails to deposit the cost of the plot or breaches the terms and conditions of the sale agreement. Officials said that once a plot is resumed, its possession is taken back by the authority.

Chander Shekhar Khare, HSVP, administrator, Gurugram, said that the information sought by the vigilance department would be shared on an urgent basis. “We will share all the information pertaining to this matter with the vigilance department,” he said.

Khare further said that to prevent fraudulent transactions, the authority has also issued directions that all plot files should be checked physically and data be verified before a transfer is allowed. It also directed that entire record/plot file should be scanned and no document should be left unscanned.