Vijay Kumar to replace Pani as new Kashmir IGP

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:34 IST

Kashmir’s inspector general of police (IGP), Swayam Prakash Pani, was transferred after 22 months of service on Saturday.

Vijay Kumar has been appointed as the new IGP Kashmir while Pani replaced him as IGP(Armed).

“Vijay Kumar,IPS (JK 1997), IGP (Armed), Kashmir, is transferred and posted as IGP, Kashmir vice SP Pani,” read an order issued by the home department.

Kumar, 53, who joined the Indian police service(IPS) in 1997, has been serving in the Armed wing since June 2019.

Pani had joined as the youngest IGP of J&K in February 2008 after serving as deputy inspector general of police in south Kashmir. He has been a key officer to fight militancy in Kashmir. He was the IGP during the ‘Operation All-out’ launched against militants by security agencies as well as during the period after the abrogation of special status of J&K.

Muneer Ahmad Khan, additional director general of police(ADGP), law and order, and security has been given the additional charge of director, special security group,J&K.

He will be given the additional duties on the retirement of Surinder Kumar Gupta on December 31.