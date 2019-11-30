Vyapar Kendra-Gold Souk Mall stretch to be model road

cities

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 19:42 IST

Gurugram The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to turn the Vyapar Kendra-Gold Souk Mall stretch and two stretches around South City-1 into model roads, officials said on Saturday.

As per MCG chief engineer Raman Sharma, a stretch can be considered as a model road if it is constructed using plastic waste, is free of encroachments and potholes, has dedicated spaces for footpaths, cycle tracks and green belts, is equipped with stormwater and sewerage lines, has provisions for LED streetlights, road signage, zebra crossings, pelican lights, public toilets, benches, dust bins CCTV surveillance, and water ATMs, among other civic amenities.

Sharma said that work on compiling a detailed project report (DPR) for the two projects, to estimate the projected cost, traffic volume, right of way, existing utilities and other possible hindrances, is underway.

“We are at an advanced planning stage. We are looking to hire a private agency that can compile the DPR for us and subsequently, send the project designs to the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) for approval. The idea behind the project is to make ideal civic roads that are equipped with all necessary civic amenities that are currently on the offer for greater public convenience,” Sharma said.

Major road networks, such as the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, Golf Course Road, Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road and MG Road, are located in close proximity to the Vyapar Kendra-Gold Souk Mall stretch, due to which the 1.5-kilometre arterial road has a heavy traffic volume.

Several condominiums of DLF-4 and landmarks, such as the Huda City Centre (HCC) Metro Station, Epicentre, Ardee Mall and Fortis Hospital, also lie along this stretch. Sharma said the DPR will also help the MCG identify two vital stretches that can be converted into model roads in the 301.43-acre township of South City-1.

MCG officials said that the two South City-1 stretches are likely to include the HCC-Signature Tower stretch and Shree Mati Santosh Yadav Marg (Sector 41-Sector 30 stretch), which both carry a heavy volume of arterial traffic heading towards the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

According to MCG officials, each model road is expected to cost around ₹3 crore and take four to five months to be constructed, once necessary clearances are obtained.

In November last year, under the direction of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the MCG had also finalised five stretches — Hero Honda Chowk-HCC stretch via Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk-Railway Station (along Old Railway Road), New Railway Road, Mahavir Chowk to IFFCO Chowk, and the Sector 4/9-9A dividing road — as model roads. In March, MCG officials had initiated horticulture-related work on the Hero Honda Chowk-HUDA City Centre (HCC) stretch via Subhash Chowk, and the Rajiv Chowk-Railway Station stretch (along Old Railway Road) simultaneously.

Officials said work on all five stretches is underway, without divulging the individual status on work done on each stretch.