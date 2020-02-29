Wagholi stinks as authorities fail to clear garbage piles

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:42 IST

PUNE Many areas in Wagholi have become an eyesore as garbage is being dumped on the main road, internal stretches and connecting bylanes. According to residents, local village panchayat authorities have not picked up the dumped material since past ten days.

The Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) has petitioned the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) and the state government seeking an immediate intervention in the crisis and preventing an outbreak of diseases in the area.

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director, Wagholi Housing Societies Association, said, “Like other gram panchayats, the Wagholi gram panchayat has not kept pace with the rapid urban expansion and the condition of basic amenities like stormwater drains, roads and other important public utilities was far from unsatisfactory with foul-smelling, overflowing drains and dirty water emanating from posh residential societies putting a question mark on the pathetic drainage system in the area.

“Garbage is accumulating in drains and choking Wagholi. The only solution is to reduce the load of garbage that requires dumping. That requires minimising waste generation and recycling or processing of every bit of it,” Patil said.

Madhukar Date, officer, Wagholi gram panchayat development, said, “The construction of solid waste management plants is almost complete and steps are being taken to clear off the garbage from Wagholi limits.”

According to Wagholi Housing Societies Association, a major civic, environmental, public health hazard is waiting to happen as nobody wants garbage in their backyard leading to a severe garbage crisis in the area.