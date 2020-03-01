Wanted to meet anti-CAA protestors, but stopped by cops, says Bhim Army chief

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 21:42 IST

Lucknow Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was quizzed by Lucknow police at the VIP Guest House in Dalibagh area, an hour after arriving in the state capital on Sunday.

The police swung into action believing that Azad might visit the Clock Tower and extend support to the women sitting on anti-CAA protest there, said sources.

Chandrashekhar said he wanted to meet the protesters at Clock Tower, but was stopped by the police. “The women protesting at Clock Tower are our own people. I wanted to meet them.”

The Bhim Army chief also said that he was in Lucknow for some party related work.

“I came here to meet office-bearers of the party regarding some issues. But the police stopped my vehicle and brought me to the VIP Guest House. They inquired about what I wanted to do in Lucknow,” said Azad.

There were rumours that Chandrashekhar was put under house arrest, but police officials refuted it.

“We asked Chandrashekhar Azad about his purpose of visit to Lucknow. This was done considering that prohibitory orders are in place in Lucknow,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Hazratganj, Abhay Mishra who questioned Azad.

“Chandrashekahar claimed that he is here for some personal work. We have asked him to help us in maintaining law and order in the city,” he said.

The Bhim Army chief criticised the CAA, NRC and NPR and supported the anti-CAA protests in Delhi and other states.

Chandrashekhar, a native of Saharanpur district of western UP, shot to fame after he launched the Bhim Army in 2015. A law graduate, he pledged to safeguard the rights of people belongings to backward castes. He was made accused in the Saharanpur riots of 2016 and the local administration had slapped NSA on him.