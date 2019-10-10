e-paper
Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Waste segregation must from October 12 in Chandigarh

Defaulters are liable to pay fine, as per the bylaws of solid waste management

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Chandigarh municipal corporation on Wednesday released a public notice making waste segregation mandatory in the city from October 12.
The Chandigarh municipal corporation on Wednesday released a public notice making waste segregation mandatory in the city from October 12.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Chandigarh municipal corporation on Wednesday released a public notice making waste segregation mandatory in the city from October 12.

Hindustan Times in its Wednesday issue had highlighted the delay on the MC’s part in issuing the notice even as mandatory segregation of dry and wet waste was planned to be launched on October 11. Now, the implementation has been deferred by a day.

According to the notice, MC will not be accepting mixed garbage. The defaulters are liable to pay fine, as per solid waste management bylaws. Households will have to pay Rs 200, commercial properties Rs 500 and institutional establishments Rs 2,000-10,000.

Even private waste collectors will have to cough up ₹2,000 if they fail to deliver waste in a segregated manner to the MC’s sehaj safai kendras.

MC commissioner KK Yadav had recently given directions to all staffers supervising these kendras not to accept unsegregated waste once the programme is launched.

Even as the public notice has ended suspense surrounding mandatory waste segregation ever since the MC chief made the announcement last week, resident welfare associations continue to claim that neither officials nor councillors are creating awareness on the issue.

Federation of Sector Welfare Associations of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) president Baljinder Bittu said the MC should have taken RWAs into confidence before the launch.

If the MC fails to implement waste segregation, it will not only face penalty from the National Green Tribunal, but the city’s ranking may further drop in the Swachh Survekshan.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 00:52 IST

