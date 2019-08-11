Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:53 IST

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

Principal secretary, department of urban development, emphasized that water harvesting must be taken up seriously to counter the problem depleting water table.

“Water harvesting is difficult to adopt till we understand the simple science behind it. We will have to make people understand about its importance so that they start adopting it,” said Kumar during a panel discussion held in Lucknow on Sunday.

Engineers, architects and representatives of a cement manufacturer were part of the discussion to deliberate on the present situation of rainwater harvesting in the state.

The officer added that his department is making efforts to motivate people to take up rainwater harvesting. Group housing societies and builders are also being roped in to fall in line and adopt the change.

Sharad Jain, director of National Institute of Hydrology, said combined efforts of the society are required to achieve success in conserving underground water.

“Mother nature provides us with enough water to sustain in the form of rainwater. The system worked for thousands of years till we started building concrete jungles and pumping underground water. We need to find a balance in this process so that we sustain the groundwater for a long period of time,” added Jain.

Representatives from the cement manufacturer informed about a new kind of porous concrete they have developed that allows water to pass through it and seep inside the soil. Such concrete can be used for building parking lots, roads and other infrastructure, they said.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 21:53 IST