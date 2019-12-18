e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Cities / We will fight till the end to get CAA withdrawn, says member,  Assamese society in Pune

We will fight till the end to get CAA withdrawn, says member,  Assamese society in Pune

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:25 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE On Wednesday, 'LUIT – The Assamese Society in Pune', held its protest against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden on Jangli Maharaj road.

LUIT member and protest organiser Bidyut Saikia, laid out what he claims is the stand the Assamese in Pune are taking on the controversial act.

Why the protest and what are your demands? 

We organised a peaceful protest on Wednesday against the CAA as we, the people of Assam, strongly oppose it. The reason is, we don’t have a problem with any specific religion and we are against illegal immigrants spoiling our state (Assam). We don’t want any Bangladeshi of any religion. Outside Assam, some people think Assamese are against Muslim and different messages are spread, but the fact is that we are only opposing immigrants and through CAA they will get citizenship of our country. It is actually a problem going on since 1979. Then in 1985, the Assam Accord was signed, according to which no Bangladeshi was to be given citizenship. 

What is the link between CAA, Bangladesh and Assam, and the welfare of the Assamese people? 

Over the last 10 years, lakhs of Bangladeshis have illegally entered into Assam and are living there. In at least 14 districts in Assam, the ethnic Assamese are already a minority. It is just like Tripura, where ethnic locals are a minority. Our Assamese culture and tradition is different. CAA is a direct threat to our culture. When Congress was in power they supported Bangladeshi Muslims and now the BJP is supporting Bangladeshi Hindus, but no one is listening to our voice as we are originally from Assam.

What is your plan of action? 

We will continue our protest in every possible way to support our Assamese families and friends back in Assam. The legal struggle has already started in the Supreme Court and we want that CAA be withdrawn by the BJP government immediately.

top news
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
‘Citizenship Act is a disaster’: Mamata targets Home Minister Amit Shah
‘Citizenship Act is a disaster’: Mamata targets Home Minister Amit Shah
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Lewis, Hope begin Windies’ 388-run chase
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Lewis, Hope begin Windies’ 388-run chase
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities