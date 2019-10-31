What I commit to do: Face Madhuri Misal, MLA, Parvati, picks transport as her top priority

cities

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:42 IST

PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) candidate Madhuri Misal, is a sitting MLA who retained her seat, Parvati, in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

This two-time MLA, who was thrown into politics when her husband, the BJP politician Satish Misal, passed away in 2003, has maintained that her connection with Parvati runs deep and strong. This is her immediate plan.

What is your first priority?

Transportation is the first thing on my list. I would like to continue the work I undertook in my first two terms. Last year, I worked on the bridge and underpass in my constituency, and this time I want to look at the Sinhagad road underpass. I am also keen on seeing the integrated transport hub at Swargate which will help decongest the main chowk in Pune. I am also looking forward to the HCMTR, which will pass through my area. This will also help in clearing the roads.

Is garbage not a major issue in Parvati?

The PMC is trying its best to work on solutions for wet garbage, while I will begin by giving fully automated wet garbage segregation machines to as many societies in my area, using my funds, so that it may help bring down the problem of disposal of wet garbage. My target is to make sure my area is free of garbage problems. I have proposed two 10-tonne wet garbage processing machines, one at Sinhagad road and another at Shiv Darshan, near Mitra Mandal chowk.

What about projects in the pipeline that you proposed earlier?

The expansion of the PL Deshpande Park, the redevelopment of slums in my under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, as well construction of a hospital is underway. All this should be ready during my tenure.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 15:42 IST