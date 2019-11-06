e-paper
Wheels of two cars stolen in Panchkula

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2019 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Thieves made off with wheels of a Honda City from outside a house in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Monday, and left behind bricks to support the car.
Thieves made off with wheels of a Honda City from outside a house in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Monday, and left behind bricks to support the car.(SANT ARORA/HT)
         

Thieves stole two wheels of a Maruti Baleno in the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) here late Monday night. Complainant Sagarika Sood, a resident of Sector 6, MDC, told the police that she had parked the car outside her house and, when she woke up on Tuesday morning, she found two wheels (a front and a rear) from the right side of her car missing.

in another case, thieves made away with wheels of a Honda City from outside a house in Sector 7. Complainant Dr Nitin Garg told the police that he parked his car outside the house around 11pm on Sunday and, when he woke up at 8am on Monday, he found all the four tyres of his car missing and the car stood on the support of bricks. The police have registered cases under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the MDC and the Sector 5 police stations, respectively.

SEDAN STOLEN FROM MANSA DEVI TEMPLE

In another case, thieves stole a sedan of a woman resident of Kharar, Mohali, from the Mata Mansa Devi Temple complex here. In her complainant, Amanpreet Kaur, told the police that she had come to pay obeisance at the temple along with her family members on Monday around 2pm and had parked her Honda Accord in front of a park near the temple. When she returned around 4pm, the car was not found there. On her complaint, a case of theft was registered at the MDC police station.

