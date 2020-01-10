Wife, male accomplice arrested for man’s murder

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:10 IST

Lucknow: With the help of her male accomplice, a woman killed her husband by hitting him on the head with an iron rod after a heated argument on January 3. The duo then dumped the body over 200 kilometres away. Thakurganj police arrested the two on Friday.

Station house officer of Thakurganj police station Pramod Kumar Mishra said,” The woman Afsari Khatoon, 37, and her male accomplice Nazimuddin Madni,48, were arrested for the murder of Afsari’s husband Kamaal Ahmed.”

The woman was married to Kamaal in 2003 and had an estranged relationship. The couple did not have any children. “The woman told us that her husband harassed her so she planned to murder him with the help of her male accomplice. On the night of January 3 the duo hit killed Kamaal by hitting him on the head with an iron rod. They later kept the body in a big box and hired a vehicle to carry it to Basti where they dumped it.”

The body and the box were recovered by the police.

A day after the murder, the brother of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police. “The husband’s brother suspected the role of Afsari which proved true in our investigation. Based on the investigation we have booked the woman and her male accomplice for murder,” said the SHO.