Will Delhi get to see green crackers this year? Manufactures and traders unsure

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:28 IST

New Delhi

With just a month to go for Diwali, traders of Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk are not sure whether green crackers would be available for sale this year or not. In 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered that only green and improved fireworks could be sold in Delhi, owing to concerns over rising air pollution.

Authorities said at least 60 manufacturers have already got the nod from both CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to go ahead with making the green crackers but their availability is uncertain. Manufacturers from Tamil Nadu, a firecrackers manufacturing hub, are also uncertain about the availability of such items this Diwali.

“The Supreme Court is likely to hear the case on green crackers on October 15. We would wait for the SC order after which we would start supplying the stock to Delhi and other places. But we are not sure whether we would be able to make it this Diwali,” Ganesan Panjurajan, a manufacturer from Sivakasi and Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association.

“So far there is no clarity on green crackers, as there is no supply available in the market. Even though some manufacturers have got certificates for making such crackers, they are yet to start production. We are waiting for the next hearing in the apex court on the matter,” said Narender Gupta, president, fireworks and general traders association, Sadar Bazar.

There has been no clarity on the issue for over the past three years since the ban had set in and businesses have been suffering. Many small-time traders have switched to alternative businesses, he added.

D K Jain, president, Jama Masjid Temporary Fireworks Association, said, “Even if the supply starts coming in now, it will be too late for stocks to get delivered. It takes at least a month and a half for new stock to come in. Also, there is no notification from the Delhi Police so far on licences. This Diwali will be without green crackers.”

A senior officer of Delhi Police said that a decision is yet to be taken on issuing licences to sell crackers and that the police were waiting for the Supreme Court hearing.

Authorities are however optimistic that green crackers would soon be available in the market. “NEERI has signed at least 230 MoUs with manufacturers and more than 550 emission testing certificates have been issued. Several manufacturers have already started making green crackers which have at least 30% lower particulate matter emissions,” said Rakesh Kumar, director of NEERI.

Experts said all the crackers developed by manufacturers in the laboratories, following the chemical formula set by NEERI, were found to emit at least 30% less emissions. These were made by doing away with chemicals such as barium nitrate and adding new oxidizers such as potassium nitrate along with new additives.

“Around 84 manufacturers had approached us but we have given approval to around 60 only. The others were rejected as they had included barium nitrate in their compositions,” said MK Jhala, joint chief controller of explosives at PESO.

Manufacturers were optimistic that if not Diwali at least green crackers would be available before Christmas and New Year.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 23:28 IST