Will have to shut shops, seal areas if social distancing is not maintained, warns Kejriwal

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:19 IST

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his government would be forced to shut shops -- opened under conditional scaling down of the lockdown restrictions applicable till May 17 – in case of violation of social distancing norms. Kejriwal was reacting to the chaos that followed the opening of government-run liquor shops in the city after 40 days of the national lockdown enforced by the centre to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Many liquor shops had to be shut and at some places police had to disperse huge crowds gathered before them. An official said a liquor store had to be closed in Mayur Vihar in east Delhi. Similar cases were reported from north and central Delhi after buyers started queueing up in front of the shops since morning.

“I was a little disappointed today. Large crowds assembled in front of some shops. People violated social distancing. Who will suffer due to this? You (people) will suffer. Imagine if someone in that crowd was infected. Then so many people ended up risking not just their lives but also their family members’. Such violations are unacceptable,” said the chief minister.

Till Sunday evening, there were 4,549 Covid-19 cases in Delhi; 64 people have died of the disease so far.

The Delhi CM said, “Why this rush? Shops will be open tomorrow and the days that follow. But if we come across violations of social distancing anywhere, we will have to seal that area and withdraw the relaxations. We will be left with no option but to take strong measures.”

Kejriwal’s warning came even as union health minister Harsh Vardhan asked for the liquor stores to remain closed. “It would not be right and wise to continue with a decision, taken knowingly or unknowingly, as its adverse effects have already become apparent. The Delhi government should review its decision.”

The chief minister also wanted store owners to behave responsibly.

“For how long will we under be lockdown? It’s been one-and-a-half months already. We must act responsibly. And if there are reports of violations in a particular shop, we will seal that shop. Shopkeepers will have to take responsibility. If there’s report of violation in any area, we will seal that area,” said Kejriwal, emphasizing that Delhi is trying hard to restart business and commerce activities in a limited way within the ambit of the central government’s order.

The chief minister said that people should continue wearing masks whenever they go outdoors, maintain social distance and keep washing their hands with soap or use sanitiser at regular intervals.