Will look into demand of direct flight from Chandigarh to Cochin: Manish Tewari

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:49 IST

Member of Parliament (MP) from Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tewari, on Sunday assured the natives of Kerala that he would look into their demand of a direct flight from Chandigarh to Cochin.

The MP, who was speaking during a programme marking the 63rd Kerala State Formation Day at Kerala Bhawan in Phase 11, Mohali, said, “Kerala is setting an example for other states with 100% literacy rate. I have also been to the God’s own country. Villages there are so clean and well-maintained.”

Malayali diaspora of the tricity were present during the programme inaugurated by the MP. Advocate Kanwardip Singh Sidhu and chief electoral officer of Punjab, Karuna Raju, were the guests of honour.

The celebrations included various programmes depicting the state’s culture, while a symposium on ‘Kerala then and now’ was also conducted by professor Venugopal of Panjab University.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of the Confederation of Keralite Organisations in Tricity, Benny Thomas, called on the community members to do a retrospective analysis of their lifestyle in the previous times and at present.