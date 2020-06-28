With 127 fresh cases, J&K’s tally crosses 7,000-mark

cities

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:16 IST

As 127 fresh cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the total number of Covid-19 cases has crossed the 7,000-mark in the Union territory.

Now, J&K has 7,093 total cases among which 94 people succumbed to the deadly disease. However, most of these deaths took place in the ten districts of Kashmir division.

Srinagar recorded the most (31) cases on Sunday, followed by Budgam (22) and Kupwara (16). Srinagar has currently the highest number (591) of active cases, followed by Baramulla (416) and Kulgam (252). Doda has three, the lowest number of active cases. Srinagar district has witnessed maximum (22) deaths.

“Last 10-day surge in Covid-19 cases, 83% of 260 being primary contacts and travellers, reiterates strict adherence to the mandatory precautions – masks, social distancing and personal hygiene. Please take it seriously. Also, caution everyone around,” Srinagar deputy commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 91 patients recovered and were discharged from different hospitals across the UT, taking the total recoveries to 4,316. So far, 3,51,885 people have been tested in 20 districts of J&K and currently 2,76,057 people are enlisted for observation.