e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / With 127 fresh cases, J&K’s tally crosses 7,000-mark

With 127 fresh cases, J&K’s tally crosses 7,000-mark

Most deaths due to Covid-19 took place in the ten districts of Kashmir division.

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

As 127 fresh cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the total number of Covid-19 cases has crossed the 7,000-mark in the Union territory.

Now, J&K has 7,093 total cases among which 94 people succumbed to the deadly disease. However, most of these deaths took place in the ten districts of Kashmir division.

Srinagar recorded the most (31) cases on Sunday, followed by Budgam (22) and Kupwara (16). Srinagar has currently the highest number (591) of active cases, followed by Baramulla (416) and Kulgam (252). Doda has three, the lowest number of active cases. Srinagar district has witnessed maximum (22) deaths.

“Last 10-day surge in Covid-19 cases, 83% of 260 being primary contacts and travellers, reiterates strict adherence to the mandatory precautions – masks, social distancing and personal hygiene. Please take it seriously. Also, caution everyone around,” Srinagar deputy commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 91 patients recovered and were discharged from different hospitals across the UT, taking the total recoveries to 4,316. So far, 3,51,885 people have been tested in 20 districts of J&K and currently 2,76,057 people are enlisted for observation.

top news
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies
Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies
Record Covid-19 single-day highs in 5 US states, Mike Pence cancels campaign events
Record Covid-19 single-day highs in 5 US states, Mike Pence cancels campaign events
In highest single-day spike, Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases
In highest single-day spike, Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases
LIVE: 402 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Haryana today
LIVE: 402 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Haryana today
‘Conspiracy to topple me’: Nepal’s PM accuses India after border map row
‘Conspiracy to topple me’: Nepal’s PM accuses India after border map row
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In