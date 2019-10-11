Woman, 3-year-old fall off bike, crushed under trailer in Thane

cities

A 31-year-old schoolteacher and her three-year-old daughter died after a speeding trailer hit their bike on Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Thursday night. While the police have arrested the trailer’s driver and booked him for rash driving, a witness said the bike had initially been trying to avoid a pothole.

Dilip Vishwakarma, 33, was riding his bike on Ghodbunder Road with his wife Chandravati and daughter Pranjal on pillion when the trio met with an accident near Bhayandar Pada. Chandravati was a school teacher and Vishwakarma is an interior designer. The couple had two daughters. Their elder daughter, Angel, 10, was at home at the time of the accident.

Senior police inspector of Kasarvadavli police station, Kishore Khairnar, said, “The accident took place at 10.15pm. A speeding trailer hit their vehicle from behind. The woman fell and was run over by the trailer. She died on the spot while her daughter and husband were injured.”

The driver, 42-year-old Chandrasekhar Vishnoi, tried to flee the accident site, but was caught by locals and handed over to Kasarwadavli police. Vishnoi has been charged with rash driving, culpable homicide and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Eyewitness Devanand Tangade, 38, said, “[Vishwakarma] was trying to avoid the pothole, but lost control and fell. The trailer ran over the woman. The police reached after 45 minutes while the ambulance arrived after an hour.” Tangade was among those who took the critically-injured Pranjal to the nearest hospital. “We immediately rushed her to a private hospital. The doctor referred her to another hospital in Manpada but she died on the way,” he said. Vishwakarma sustained minor injuries. His sister-in-law, Pooja, said, “Dilip told us that he lost his balance when he tried to avoid a pothole on the road.”

