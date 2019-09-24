Woman alleges rape by neighbour

cities

Noida: A woman in her thirties has alleged that she was raped by her neighbour on the night of September 22 while her husband was away. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station and a medical examination was ordered for the woman.

According to police, the couple works as daily wage earners. The woman was home alone at the time of the alleged incident.

“In her complaint, she has said that her husband had gone out on Sunday night when a neighbour barged in, threatened her and then raped her,” Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Sector 49 police station, said.

He said the suspect was known to the family. After the incident, the woman informed her husband about it and then filed a complaint with the police.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the suspect under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC. Police said that the suspect is also a daily wage earner and is on the run since the incident.

“A search is on for him. Meanwhile, a medical examination of the woman has been done,” the SHO said.

