 Woman attacked by more than 15 dogs in Hyderabad| Video
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi
Woman attacked by more than 15 dogs in Hyderabad| Video

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2024 07:56 PM IST

More than a month ago, a stray dog killed a five-month old infant in Vikarabad, Telangana.

A woman on her morning walk was attacked by 15-20 dogs on Sunday in Hyderabad, a video shared by news agency ANI showed. Rajeshwari has sustained minor injuries.

“While I was walking between the 3rd and the 4th block, there were two dogs there. I saw them and walked away from them. But one of those dogs barked and all the dogs started attacking me. I tried to scare them away as they rounded me up. I fell and the dogs started attacking me," Rajeshwari told the agency.

She added, “If it was a child of my place, the dogs would have surely killed the child. I have 2 pet dogs in my house and thus I could handle the dogs,” reported ANI.

More than a month ago, a stray dog killed a five-month-old infant in Vikarabad, Telangana, according to HT.

ALSO READ | Stray dog kills 5-month-old baby in Telangana's Vikarabad

The dog entered the victims's house when he was asleep and caused injuries on several parts of the body, having consumed certain body parts.

In March, the central government asked several states to ban the sales and breeding of 23 ferocious dog breeds including Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, and Mastiffs.

According to a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare report released in December 2023, the incidents of dog bites have surged by 26.5% year-on-year from 2022 to 2023, reported HT.

In early May 2024, a video of a teenage girl getting attacked by a dog in an elevator in Noida went viral. In the video, the girl was bit on the arm by the dog, inside the lift of a housing society.

ALSO READ | Noida: Dog attacks, bites teenage girl in housing society lift | Video

In May, another girl was attacked by a pet dog while she was riding her bicycle in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. A German Shepherd attacked the girl while it was being held on a leash by its owner, reported HT.

(with inputs from ANI, HT)

News / Cities / Woman attacked by more than 15 dogs in Hyderabad| Video
New Delhi
Sunday, June 23, 2024
