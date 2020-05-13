e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Woman duped of Rs 74,672 by an impostor on Facebook

Woman duped of Rs 74,672 by an impostor on Facebook

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 20:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: A 55-year-old woman from Kalyani nagar was duped of Rs 74,672 by an impostor who allegedly made a fake Facebook profile in the name of the complainant’s colleague and asked her to deposit money in a bank account.

The fraudster messaged the complainant through Facebook that she had won a lottery. However, the accused also told the complainant that she had to pay money to be able to access the lottery. She was provided with a bank account number where she was asked to deposit Rs 74,672.

The complainant deposited the money and soon realized that she was duped and lodged a complaint with Yerawada police. The incident occurred on April 27, 2020.

A case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (punishment of cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian penal code along with section 66(c)(d) of the information technology act was registered at Yerawada police station. Police sub-inspector Amol Waghmare of Yerawada police station is investigating the case.

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Railways modifies order, allows wait-listed passengers to board trains
Railways modifies order, allows wait-listed passengers to board trains
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In