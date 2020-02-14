Woman, friend held for killing husband in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar

cities

New Delhi:

A 40-year-old woman and her friend were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, crushing his head and face with stones and setting the body on fire to avoid identification in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, the police said on Friday.

The semi-charred body of the man, aged around 47 years, was found at a garbage dump in Yamuna Khadar near Chauhan Patti,Sonia Vihar on February 6.

Police identified the two as Sheela and her friend Wakil,40. The two killed Bachcha Lal because he had abandoned Sheela and their children and was not giving money for their maintenance after he learnt that she was in a relationship with Wakil, deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

“Lal’s body was recovered almost a fortnight ago after he was murdered by his wife and her friend. The two had planned to sell a 50-square yard land that Lal owned after killing him. They wanted to improve their financial condition by selling the plot,” said Surya.

DCP Surya said that on February 6, police received a call regarding a decomposed and semi-charred body of an unidentified man in Yamuna Khadar. “The face was disfigured with stones. The identification of the man was established with the jacket he was wearing after we showed the body’s photographs to people living in nearby areas,” the DCP said.

During probe, investigators learnt about Lal’s strained relationship with his wife because of her proximity to Wakil and that he had abandoned her and their children around two months ago. Lal had stopped financial help and support to his family, said an investigator.

“We interrogated Sheela and she confessed to killing her husband with Wakil after cornering him at an isolated place at Yamuna Khadar on January 23. Both of them were arrested,” said the investigator.