Woman gets ₹15 lakh compensation from two hospitals in medical negligence case

cities

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 01:04 IST

The Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Hospital in Vashi and Sushrut Hospital in Chembur to pay ₹15 lakh compensation to a woman whose husband died nine years ago owing to “medical negligence”.

In a recent order, the state consumer commission said that while the Vashi hospital could not recognise the illness of her husband, the Chembur hospital did not provide proper treatment to him. The patient, Datta Sherkhane, 40, was treated for malaria instead of myocarditis (a heart ailment) at Vashi in 2010, his wife Swati alleged. She later shifted her husband to the Chembur hospital, where Swati claimed that there was a delay in treatment, leading to her husband’s death.

In 2011, she moved the commission seeking compensation on the account of “medical negligence” in treatment of her husband. In her complaint, she said, she took her husband to the civic hospital as he was feeling uneasy and feverish, where he was provided anti- malaria drugs.

But after returning home, he developed chest pain, headache and nausea. Sherkhane was admitted to the hospital where medical tests were carried out on him, she said in her petition to the commission.

After perusal of details and argument placed on record, the commission found the two hospitals and their staff guilty of “negligence of duty” and directed them to pay a compensation of ₹15 lakh to Swati.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 01:04 IST