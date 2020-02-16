Woman jumps out of auto after driver threatens her

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 00:59 IST

Mumbai:

A 21-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after she jumped out of a moving autorickshaw in Mulund on Thursday night. According to the complainant, the rickshaw driver behaved obscenely and also threatened her. Based on her complaint, the police has arrested the 35-year-old driver.

According to the police, on Thursday at 10.50pm, the woman hailed the rickshaw for her house from her brother’s home at Mulund Colony. After the rickshaw started, the driver kept looking at her from the rear mirror, making her uncomfortable, the police said. He also allegedly threatened the woman and said he will take her someplace else instead of her home. The accused then took a wrong turn which made her panic, she said. When the rickshaw slowed down before a speed breaker, the woman jumped off the vehicle. Some passers-by rushed her to a hospital.

Later, she lodged a police complaint. The police tracked the rickshaw with the help of CCTV cameras and nabbed the accused. He was booked under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.