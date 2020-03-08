Woman loses ₹24,000 after downloading mobile application

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 20:49 IST

Gurugram: A 28-year-old woman from Jharsa village in Sector 39 was allegedly duped of ₹24,000 after an unidentified caller asked her to download a mobile application, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim works at Medanta hospital. The incident took place on June 28 last year when she tried to get a prepaid recharge for her mobile phone through an e-wallet application but couldn’t.

In her police complaint, the woman said, “I contacted my bank and was informed that the recharge amount had been deducted from my account. However, I did not get the recharge.” She then called the customer care number of the e-wallet company which she got from a search engine site.

“I contacted the phone number available on the website, but nobody received the call. Later, I got a call from another number and the person asked me to download a mobile application,” she said in the complaint. After downloading the application, the victim alleged that ₹24,000 was withdrawn from her bank account.

The police said that the application that the victim downloaded allegedly gave access to the suspect to her mobile phone. After the hacking her phone, the suspect allegedly withdrew the money. A case was registered after an initial investigation done by the cyber police.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “We are trying to identify the suspect and will arrest him soon.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station on Saturday.

In a separate incident, a 32-year-old man was duped of ₹34,000 after two transactions were made from his credit card in Sadar, the police said. In his complaint, the man denied sharing one time password (OTP) or his bank account details with anyone, the police said.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Sadar. The incident took place in November last year.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “After an initial probe by the cyber police, we have registered the case.”

A case was registered under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC at Sadar police station on Saturday.