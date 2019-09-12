Woman, paramour get life term for killing husband in Dera Bassi

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:02 IST

Two years after a man was found dead at his house in Meerpur village, Dera Bassi, his wife and her paramour have been awarded life term after being held guilty of murder.

Pronouncing the sentence on Wednesday, district and sessions judge Vivek Puri also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the convicts, identified as Mamtesh Kaur and Gurpreet Singh, aka Bunty.

Victim Mukhtiyar Singh, 35, was found dead in mysterious circumstances in March 2017. The statement of Mukhtiyar and Mamtesh’s teenaged son played a key role in nailing the accused.

Ruling out foul play, police had initially initiated inquest proceedings. The case of murder was registered after Mukhtiyar’s family levelled allegations against Mamtesh and Gurpreet, who too belongs to Meerpur village. Mamtesh had eloped with Bunty about three months prior to the incident and had not returned even after the murder.

The victim’s son, who had witnessed the crime, broke his silence and told police that Gurpreet along with an accomplice, Vinod, had come to their house and smothered his father to death with a pillow. His statement was corroborated by the postmortem report that cited asphyxia as the cause of death.

The viscera report also found traces of poison in the victim’s body.

Mamtesh, Gurpreet and Vinod were booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code. Vinod is absconding.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 00:02 IST