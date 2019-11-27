Woman raped by foster brother’s three friends in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:30 IST

A 35-year-old woman was gangraped by three friends of her foster brother on late Tuesday night.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she is a divorcee and her foster brother was looking for a suitable match for her. On Tuesday, she along with her foster brother, his friend Dharminder and two others went to Kokri village meet a prospective groom. On their way back to Sherpur Kalan, her foster brother went away for a few minutes to take a phone call.

But for several minutes, he did not return and the accused told her that he had gone back to the village and offered to drop her home.

However, when they reached the outskirts of the village, the accused forcibly took her to a field and gangraped her. They also thrashed her and threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone.

After the accused left the place, the complainant rang up Rahul, who reached the spot and took her to the hospital.

Based on her complaint, the police have booked Dharminder Singh alias Giani and his two accomplices under Sections 376 D (rape), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused.