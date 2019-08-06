Woman’s body found in a gunny bag in Sagarpur, police register murder case

cities

The body of an unidentified woman, aged between 25 and 30 years, was found stuffed in a gunny sack, and dumped in an open ground in a residential colony in southwest Delhi’s Shivpuri near Sagarpur on Tuesday morning.

Police said there were strangulation marks around the woman’s neck, suggesting that she was throttled to death. However, the exact cause of death is it yet to be ascertained as the woman’s body has been preserved in a government hospital’s mortuary for identification and autopsy report is awaited, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said a case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered at the Sagarpur police station against unidentified persons. “The woman is married. We are trying to establish her identity. She might have been murdered by her relatives. However, there are no clear signs of sexual assault,” said DCP Arya.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh, the crime was reported around 9am when a local resident spotted the gunny bag. A police team opened the bag to find a body stuffed inside.

“The woman’s body had been wrapped in a blanket and bedsheet. A pillow was also found in the bag. The woman’s clothes and artificial jewellery were found on her person. No identification marks were there,” said Singh.

Police said the place where the gunny sack was found is surrounded by residential buildings. There are some swings in the ground, suggesting that the place is used as a park by locals.

“Prime facie, it appears that the woman was murdered somewhere else and her body was dumped in the open space in Sagarpur to ensure that she is not identified easily and to delay police investigation. We showed the body to many people in the neighbourhood, but nobody could identify her,” Singh added.

Police said all the police stations across Delhi-NCR have been informed about the woman’s body. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood are also being analysed for clues about the suspect(s), who dumped the body in bag.

“We are also uploading such details and photographs on Zonal Integrated Police Network (Zipnet) website as well. The list of women who have gone missing in Delhi-NCR in the last couple of days are also being examined,” a police officer associated with the case said, adding that the body may have been dumped in the early hours of Tuesday otherwise it could have been spotted by the police patrol the previous night.

