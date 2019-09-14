Woman shot at for intervening in a fight between couple

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:22 IST

New Delhi

A 21-year-old woman is battling for her life at a private hospital after she was shot by an alleged criminal when she intervened in his fight with his wife in outer Delhi’s Narela industrial area on Friday night.

The bullet hit the woman’s abdomen and she was admitted to a government hospital from where she was referred to a private hospital in northwest Delhi.

The alleged attacker fled in his Huyndai i-10 car with his wife as soon as the injured woman screamed for help and collapsed in the balcony.

A case has been registered against the man, identified as Javed (who goes by his first name), a habitual offender of the Narela Industrial Area police station.

“We registered a case and efforts are on to nab Javed,” said Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer north).

Police said the injured woman, Rachna (single name), lives in Narela Sector B-2 with her husband and one-year-old son. Javed’s in-laws live in the same building in which Rachna lives on the first floor.

On Friday, Javed had an argument with his wife after which he dropped her to her parental home in the morning. Around 9.30 pm, he came back and started insisting his wife return home with him. The wife and her family members refused after which an altercation broke out.

“Javed was forcing his wife to sit inside the car. Rachna intervened in the altercation, which made him angry. Javed pulled out a pistol and fired. The bullet hit Rachna’s abdomen and she collapsed. The couple fled in the car,” said a police officer associated with the case.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 20:22 IST