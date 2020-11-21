e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Woman strangles two kids, hangs self in Haryana’s Fatehabad

Woman strangles two kids, hangs self in Haryana’s Fatehabad

cities Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 02:50 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Preliminary probe suggest that the woman took the extreme step after having an argument with her husband, who had been “mounting pressure” on her to divorce him, say investigators.
Preliminary probe suggest that the woman took the extreme step after having an argument with her husband, who had been “mounting pressure” on her to divorce him, say investigators. (Representational picture)
         

A 28-year-old woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan after allegedly strangulating her two kids, aged three years and two months, at her parental home in a Fatehabad village on Friday, police said.

The woman, whose husband works in Haryana Police department, had come to Fatehabad with her two sons two months ago.

Preliminary probe suggested that the woman took the extreme step after having an argument with her husband, who had been “mounting pressure” on her to divorce him, investigators said.

“My sister committed suicide when her parents and other family members went to a local market. She had been living with her parents ever since her second son was born. She came here after her husband started mounting pressure on her to get a divorce. He accused my sister of having an extramarital relation. Before her suicide, the couple had a heated exchange on phone. They had married four years ago,” he added.

Fatehabad deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Subhash Chander said prima facie, it appeared that the couple had differences and often engaged in disputes.

“The woman was staying with her parents for the last couple of months as her husband accused her of having an affair. We are in process of recording the statements of both the parties. The woman’s husband works with the Haryana Police. We will question him about his wife and two kids’ deaths. We have launched a probe,” the DSP added.

The police have sent the bodies to a hospital in Ratia for autopsy.

Mason found dead in Yamunanagar

Body of a mason with his throat slit was found near Sector 18 in Yamunanagar on Friday. The victim has been identified as Arjun, a resident of Kansali village. Station in-charge Bhupinder Singh said, “Arjun’s throat was slit with a sharp weapon, but we are yet to recover it. We have registered a case on the complaint of his son and launched a probe, he added.

top news
HTLS 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hopes 3rd wave may recede if trend holds
HTLS 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hopes 3rd wave may recede if trend holds
Congress’ new internal panels include old guard
Congress’ new internal panels include old guard
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
UK: Indian-origin student wins Queen’s Commonwealth Essay contest
UK: Indian-origin student wins Queen’s Commonwealth Essay contest
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In