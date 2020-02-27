Woman stuck in creek rescued

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 01:01 IST

A 26-year-old woman who was stuck in the creek at Ganesh Ghat in Thane was rescued by the Regional Disaster Management Committee (RDMC) team of Thane, on Wednesday.

The officials claimed that the woman is mentally challenged and had entered the creek on her own. She was spotted by passerby’s who alerted the authorities.

No injury to the victim was reported, though she was unable to give any details apart from her name. She was handed over to Kapurbawdi police for further inquiry.

“The incident was reported at around 11am, when the victim was spotted stuck into the Ganesh Visarjan Ghat, by locals and passers-by. The woman disclosed her name as Nadeem Banu Shaikh, 26, after she was rescued. Shaikh who is mentally disturbed, is suspected to have entered the creek by herself,” said an official from Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane.

The woman was later released after a primary medical check-up.