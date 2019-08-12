Women found hanging, one of them pregnant

delhi

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 22:07 IST

Two women, one of them four months pregnant, were found hanging at their in-laws’ homes in two separate incidents reported from northwest and east Delhi on Sunday, the police said.

In the first incident, a 27-year-old woman, who was four months pregnant, allegedly hanging herself with a saree from a ceiling fan at her in-laws’ home in northwest Delhi’s Tri Nagar. No suicide note was found, the police said.

“We got a call at 11.46 am regarding the woman’s death. Her body was sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for autopsy. The woman got married in December last her. Her father’s statement was registered by an executive magistrate. He said his daughter was being harassed by her husband and in-laws,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya.

DCP Arya said a case of dowry death and harassment for dowry was registered and the woman’s husband was arrested.

In a similar incident, the body of a 26-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her in-laws’ home in east Delhi’s Jwala Nagar on Sunday afternoon. The woman’s family members alleged she was killed for dowry. Her in-laws said she killed herself, the police said.

The police are taking legal opinion in the first incident since the woman had completed seven years of marriage.

According to the police, the woman’s family members alleged her father had called his son-in-law around 1 pm on Sunday. During the conversation, the father heard her daughter crying and someone asking to hang her.

The father recorded the conversation on his cellphone. Around an hour later, the father received a call from his son-in-law and he informed him that she had hanged herself, said a police officer.

“The woman’s body was sent to a government hospital where autopsy was conducted on Monday. We are taking legal opinion for filing a case,” said Meghna Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara).

