Work on Jewar airport’s phase 2 land acquisition to begin soon with ₹2,000 crore

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:43 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹2,000 crore for acquiring land for the second phase for the proposed Noida International Greenfield airport project at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway.

Officials said the land acquisition for the second phase of the Jewar airport project will start after work on the first phase of the project starts on the ground. The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has acquired 1,334 hectares under phase 1 out of the total 5,000 hectares required for the airport project.

“The UP government in its budget sanctioned ₹2,000 crore for land acquisition under the second phase. The government in a written communication directed us that ₹2,000 crore is sanctioned for the purpose of land acquisition only. The UP government wants that the land for the second phase is acquired well in advance,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

The work on the first phase of the airport is likely to start by the end of April 2020. The project is scheduled to be operational by 2023.

“Once the security clearance is given to Zurich International AG and Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAP), the NIAL will sign a concessionaire agreement with the developer. Once the agreement is signed, the work at the site will be started to develop the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar. We hope that the concessionaire agreement will be signed by April 15, 2020 paving way for work to begin at the ground,” Singh said.

The special purpose vehicle, YIAPL, was formed by the UP government on the lines of Delhi Intentional Airport Limited (DIAL) to work on the Jewar airport project. The YIAPL and Zurich International AG— the concessionaire selected for developing the airport had applied for security clearance from the ministry of home affairs on January 31.

“Since ₹2,000 crore has been sanctioned for the second phase of the airport’s land acquisition, it means the state government wants to expedite work on the second phase too. Once the work begins on the project’s first phase, we will start focusing on land procurement under the second phase,” Singh said.

“The special purpose vehicle will have directors from the Uttar Pradesh civil aviation department, Noida International Airport Limited and Zurich International AG,” Singh said.