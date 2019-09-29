Work on TMC’s parking lot set to begin in October

cities

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 00:41 IST

Despite protests from activists, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to start work on the underground parking lot at Gaondevi maidan next month.

While activists said the parking lot will destroy the ground, TMC has already appointed an agency to carry out the construction. The first-of-its-kind civic-owned underground parking lot in the city will be able to accommodate 250 vehicles and ease congestion on the roads.

Thane-based activist Mahesh Bedekar had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court (HC) against the parking lot in April, as he said that it would destroy the ground.

However, a TMC official, on condition of anonymity said, “The court has not ordered a stay on the project so we have decided to go ahead with the construction. We are awaiting for the monsoon to end, and will start work in October.”

He said the plans for construction have already been approved and the tendering process, too, has been completed. “We plan to complete the construction within two years. The parking will be underground so the ground will not be affected. We will also restore it to its original state.”

Meanwhile, Bedekar said he is not against the parking lot, but the civic body should ensure that the ground space must not be compromised.

“In response to the PIL, TMC said they will restore the entire ground, including the ramps. The work should not mess up the surrounding areas which are already congested.”

Namrata Sethi, 40, a resident of Kolshet, said, “The city needs more parking spaces as vehicles are parked all over the roads, leading to traffic congestion. The underground parking is a good idea, as there is no space at Thane station. The corporation should fast-track the project so the ground will not be obstructed for too long.”

