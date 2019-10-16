‘Wrestling attracts youths, but basic facilities lacking’

cities

AGRA Two Arjuna Awardee wrestlers claimed here on Wednesday that in Olympics 2020,more medals would be clinched by Indian wrestlers, men and women. They also said youths were highly inspired by the wrestlers who clinched medals in Olympics and world championships but lamented lack of basic facilities.

The duo was Agra to participate in the All India Rail Wrestling Championship 2019-20 being held at Agra Cantt Sports Stadium. About 317 male and 25 women wrestlers are taking part in the championship.

Wrestler from Baghpat Shokinder Tomar, an Arjuna Award winner of 2003-04 said, “In coming days, Indian wrestlers would win more medals at the international level, as now the youths are aware about rules and regulations of wrestling competitions at international level.

“Wrestling is popular among both men and women , as this game is in our genes. This sport dates back to the Mahabharat period,” he said.

“Now youth are also following wrestling stars such as Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Poonia, Sakshi Malik and others,” he said.

However, Shokinder expressed unhappiness over the lack of facilities provided at the basic level and claimed, “There should be better sports facilities, as it is quite difficult for the youths to reach Delhi. In every village youngsters are willing to become wrestlers, but due to lack of financial support and proper guidance they choose other professions,” he said.

“I used to practise in the temple of my village and after that with the efforts of my father I was able to reach Delhi and then I got a platform to showcase my skills. But there are many talented youths who cannot reach Delhi,” said Shokinder.

Pappu Yadav of Indore, another Arjuna Awardee in wrestling said, “At village level youths practise on ‘soil’ and are forced to buy mats for practice on their own. This is due to ignorance of the state governments and district administrations.”

“There should be camps for children at the age of 12 years. It will help make young wrestlers aware about international rules and regulations. Besides, diet of these young wrestlers should also be kept in mind and they should be given proper training under the guidance of expert coaches,” he said.

