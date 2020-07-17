YCMH child care corona ward cures 175 serious cases

cities

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 18:02 IST

Pune: The “Child care corona ward” set up at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) has helped PCMC health department achieve the commendable feat of successfully treating 175 serious cases (5 days to 12 years).

PCMC health department has reported zero death of children affected by Covid-19 and admitted at the hospital.

The civic-run hospital started the “Child care corona ward” on April 26 this year to take care of serious paediatric cases. Of the 808 children admitted to the hospital till date, 798 have been cured and discharged, and 10 are undergoing treatment.

The hospital has made two wards for children — one for infants and another for children aged 1-12 years.

“We allow breastfeeding mothers to stay with children at the ward as along with medicines, breast milk plays a very important role in helping the baby develop immunity,” said Deepali Ambike, head of paediatrics department, YCMH.

“Providing quick medical diagnosis and treatment is one of the reasons we have been successful in curing children,” said Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

The mother of a recovered 2-year-old child said, “Staying in the ward with my baby helped me to remain calm and observe the treatment. In the beginning I was worried, but was sure that my baby will recover.” The Pimpri resident said that her child contracted the virus from his aunt who was tested Covid-19 positive. Later, the mother also underwent test and was declared negative. The recovery period for the child was 10 days.

PCMC tweeted: “Pimpri-Chinchwad is the only city in the state with a ‘zero percent’ infant mortality rate among the COVID19 affected cities. Expert doctors and excellent healthcare facilities have made it possible to successfully treat COVID19 positive children admitted since April 2020.”

The mortality rate recorded at YCMH is 1.42 per cent as compared to Pune (3.52%) and Maharashtra (3.96%).

As of Thursday, PCMC reported a total 9,104 Covid positive cases, 156 deaths and 5,559 patients have been cured.

Saving young lives

In Pune: 4 deaths recorded in age group 0-20 years

In Maharashtra: 67 deaths recorded in age group 0-20

Numbers of cured children (serious cases)

April: 13

May: 17

June: 102

July: 43

10 patients undergoing treatment at YCMH