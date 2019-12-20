Youth will be key in achieving $5 trillion economy: Anurag Thakur

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 22:51 IST

Young population is key and it will play a major role in making the country a $5 trillion economy by 2025, Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said on Friday.

He was addressing a state-level conference on investor awareness programme by Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), Union ministry of corporate affairs.

Students from nearby educational institutions, volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra and representatives of panchayati raj institutions were present in the conference.

A simultaneous career awareness programme was organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for the students.

Thakur said that Prime Minister Narender Modi-led centre government has provided a platform to the youth in the form of ‘Startup India’ through which they can convert their ideas into successful business models.

Citing examples, Thakur said that people who started OYO hotel chain and Ola Cabs were the young people below thirty year of age. “They started young and today valuation of these companies is in crores,” he said.

Thakur said that currently India was among the top five countries in terms of startups.

“This was made possible by only one person and that is our Prime Minister,” said the Union minister adding, “India has become a soft power under his visionary leadership”.

He said that first thing Modi did was to connect people of India with banking and more than 37 crore accounts were opened under Jan Dhan scheme.

“Soon the Rupay card will be giving competition to Master and Visa cards,” he said.

Thakur said that the programme was an important event to aware the investor and the youth about genuine and fraudulent investment schemes.

Sometimes even educated people fall prey to the ponzi schemes resulting in loss of their hard-earned money, he said.

“Through the awareness programme, people will know about investment options apart from banks and post office,” he said informing that it was second such awareness event being organised by IEPFA after Odisha.

The minister also suggested the people to invest in schemes run by public enterprises to keep their money safe.

He also appreciated IEPFA for taking steps to safeguard investors and account holders’ interest.

An investors’ handbook and a brochure for rural investors was also released on the occasion.

Thakur also expressed gratitude to the ICSI for announcing fee waiver to Himachal students in registration for the company secretaries course.