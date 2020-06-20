Zadoo brothers cremated, Jammu DC announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for kin

cities

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 21:07 IST

The mortal remains of Vimal Zadoo and Vipin Zadoo, the two Kashmiri Pandits who died at a cremation site near Tawi riverbed two days ago, were consigned to flames at Shastri Nagar here on Saturday.

Vimal (38), a travel agent, is survived by his wife and two minor daughters, while Vipin (35) was unmarried, but had a 75-year-old father to look after.

On Thursday, they had gone to cremate their 64-year-old uncle, who had died of Covid-19, in Sidhra area where they fainted and eventually died, allegedly due to the apathy of the officials present at the site, who didn’t even provide them water amid the scorching heat.

Sub-divisional police officer (south) Ram Singh Charak said, “After pacifying the families, relatives and friends, the bodies were cremated at Shastri Nagar cremation ground. They demanded certain assurances like hike in compensation and change of the inquiry officer.”

DIFFERENT ADC APPOINTED FOR PROBE

Charak informed that now ADC Tahir Firdous has been appointed to conduct the probe. The ADC also confirmed the same.

Jammu district commissioner (DC) Sushma Chauhan had earlier appointed ADC law and order Ghanshyam Singh to conduct the magisterial probe. Singh was the one deputed for the cremation of the Covid-19 victim, during which the two men had died on Thursday.

Sub-divisional magistrate (south) Shrikant Balasaheb Suse also visited the cremation ground and assured all possible help to the families.

DC Chauhan has already ordered a time-bound magisterial probe into the Zadoo brothers’ deaths.

On Saturday morning, the district administration announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹2 lakh each on humanitarian grounds to the next of kin of the deceased.

PROTESTERS BLOCK HIGHWAY

Earlier, protesters had blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Gangyal, demanding a judicial probe into the two men’s death due to the alleged negligence of the district administration.

“The death of our young men was the direct result of administration’s negligence. They were taken from place to place in search of a cremation site amid heat wave and were not even provided water,” said one of the protesters, claiming that they died of dehydration and it cannot be dismissed as a natural death and should instead be treated as “murder”.

Protesters gathered at the Jammu-Pathankot national highway near Gangyal area on Saturday. ( HT Photo )

Another protestor said, “The administration now has announced ₹2 lakh each to get away with their murders. We demand judicial probe, suitable compensation and government job for their kin.”

Senior BJP leader and former legislator Vikram Randhawa, who also joined the protest, said those responsible for failing to protect their lives should be taken to task.

Local corporator Baldev Singh Billawaria said it is unfortunate that the administration has failed to identify a suitable place for the cremation of the Covid-19 victims till date despite witnessing unpleasant situations due to it in the past.

Senior police and civil officers rushed to the scene and managed to clear the highway after a few several hours, officials said.