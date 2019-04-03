Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Odisha’s Cuttack is a BJD stronghold
Cuttack goes to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 23. The votes will be counted on May 23.
Bhartuhari Mahatab of the Biju Janata Dal has been winning from the Cuttack Lok Sabha, one of the 21 parliamentary constituencies in Odisha, seat since 1998. Earlier, this seat was held by former chief minister Biju Patnaik.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the candidature of Odisha’s former director general of police Prakash Mishra from Cuttack parliamentary constituency.
Here are some facts about the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat:
State: Odisha
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Cuttack
Polling date: April 23
Sitting MP, party: Bhartuhari Mahatab, BJD
Winning margin in 2014: 306,762
Runner up name, party: Aparajita Mohanty, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 978,604
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 71.35%
Number of women voters in 2014: 639,699
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,576
