Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Odisha’s Cuttack is a BJD stronghold

Cuttack goes to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 23. The votes will be counted on May 23.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 03, 2019 19:02 IST
New Delhi
New Delhi, India - March 27, 2019: Election Commission officials give a demonstration of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines that will be used in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Daryaganj, in Delhi, India, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Bhartuhari Mahatab of the Biju Janata Dal has been winning from the Cuttack Lok Sabha, one of the 21 parliamentary constituencies in Odisha, seat since 1998. Earlier, this seat was held by former chief minister Biju Patnaik.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the candidature of Odisha’s former director general of police Prakash Mishra from Cuttack parliamentary constituency.

Cuttack goes to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 23. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some facts about the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat:

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Cuttack

Polling date: April 23

Sitting MP, party: Bhartuhari Mahatab, BJD

Winning margin in 2014: 306,762

Runner up name, party: Aparajita Mohanty, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 978,604

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 71.35%

Number of women voters in 2014: 639,699

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,576

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 19:00 IST

