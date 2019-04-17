Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will BJP retain UP’s Jhansi seat?

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Uma Bharti represents Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi in Bundelkhand, one of the least developed regions and hit by drought for years, in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress has won the Jhansi Lok Sabha seat eight times since elections were first held in 1952 and thrice since 1984. Its leaders Sujan Singh Bundela was successful in 1984 and 1999 and Pradeep Jain Aditya in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party has won five times in the past.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Jhansi Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jhansi

Polling date: April 29

2019 candidates: Shyamsunder Singh Yadav (SP), Anurag Sharma (BJP), Shiv Sharan Kushwah (Congress)

Sitting MP, party: Uma Bharti, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 190,467

Runner up name, party: Chandrapal Singh Yadav, SP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,320,804

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 68.36%

Number of women voters in 2014: 897,930

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,974

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 18:51 IST