Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress banks on Subodh Kant Sahay in Jharkhand’s Ranchi constituency

The Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency, one of Jharkhand’s 14 Lok Sabha seats, covers parts of Seraikela Kharsawan and Ranchi districts.

The constituency comprises six legislative assembly segments.

In 2014, Ram Tahal Choudhary of the BJP defeated Congress’s Subodh Kant Sahay, the winner of 2009 polls, by nearly two lakh votes. The Congress has once again picked Sahay this time.

Jharkhand’s 14 Lok Sabha seats will vote in four phases beginning April 29.

Here are some details about the Ranchi Lok Sabha seat:

State: Jharkhand

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Ranchi

Polling date: May 6

2019 candidates: Subodh Kant Sahay (Congress), Sanjay Seth (BJP)

Sitting MP, party: Ram Tahal Choudhary, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 199,303

Runner up name, party: Subodh Kant Sahay, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,049,787

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 64%

Number of women voters in 2014: 486,889

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,059

