Abhishek Sharma's whirlwind 135 rated above Virat Kohli's 82-run epic against Pakistan: 'If anyone's played better...'

Young Abhishek Sharma captured the world's attention with his breathtaking innings of 135 against England in the 5th T20I against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, but is it the greatest T20I knock of all time? Well, as per Michael Vaughan, the answer to that question is yes. In fact, Vaughan has ranked Abhishek's century among the greatest innings ever played, placing it alongside those of the game's most legendary figures – a very bold claim, if one may ask. Abhishek Sharma and his innings just received a huge compliment(PTI)

Indian cricket alone as witnessed some of the most jaw-dropping innings – none more incredible than Virat Kohli's 82 not out against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne. Heck, six years prior, Kohli had played another 82-run knock – against Australia in the T20 World Cup semifinal. Add to that the numerous innings the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and his 4 centuries, Rohit Sharma and others. Yet, Vaughan's vote is with Abhishek.

"Wonderful player. I don't think you can play any better than that. If anyone's played a better T20 innings than that, I've not seen it. That was as pure and as stylish as you could possibly ever hope for," Vaughan said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

"He's a modern-day flourishing player whose got so much style, he's got the power, he's got the skill sets. He has the ability to hit spin and seam. I think his awareness of the game is excellent. I think he reads the play beautifully."

Abhishek's carnage

Abhishek smashes record for fun as he lit up the stadium less than 24 hours ago. The 24-year-old left-handed opener registered India's second-fastest T20I century – next only to Rohit – and notched up the country's highest individual score in the format. Besides, he smoked 13 sixes – the most by an India in a single game. Records tumbled, statistics took a hike, but England struggled to find an answer to keep Abhishek quiet.

By the time he was done, India had bossed over England, eventually ending up with a mammoth score of 247/9. In reply, England started well but crumbled, getting shot out for 97, and this losing the series 1-4. However, the moment of the match, for Vaughan, was just how bullish Abhishek was against someone of Jofra Archer's bowling calibre.

"If you look at a few of his shots against Jofra Archer, he plays the cut shot for six, and then he realizes Jofra's going to pitch it up a little bit, so he dances down out of his crease and whacks him over extra cover. I think that's a real all-round player that can obviously play the strokes, but also read what the bowler's going to try and bowl to him and be one step ahead of that delivery," said the former England captain.