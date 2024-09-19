'Abysmal, appalling, unacceptable': Bangladesh blasted in 1st Test vs India, inches away from heavy ICC punishment

Bangladesh have already been docked World Test Championship points for slow over-rate against Pakistan, and after the kind of performance they put in on Day 1 of the first Test against India in Chennai, they are in danger of losing more points. Bangladesh were found 10 overs short of the 90-over target on the first day despite using the half-hour added time. 'Abysmal, appealing, unacceptable': Bangladesh blasted in 1st Test vs India, inches away from heavy ICC punishment(HT_PRINT)

Bangladesh bowled only 11 overs in the first hour of play, which was dominated by their three seamers. In the first session, they bowled 23 overs. The over-rate improved marginally in the second session, but it was nowhere near the desired speed. Even in the final session, when Bangladesh used three spinners, they managed to bowl only 32 overs in the two-and-a-half hours.

Their poor over-rate was described as abysmal and unacceptable by the commentators.

"Bangladesh's overrate has been unacceptable. We're 45 minutes into Tea and we're not even through to 60 overs here. The best that Bangladesh can achieve at this rate is about 70-72 overs (at the end of the day) and that has to be unacceptable. Wonder when the umpires start playing a more active role here to get things moving," said Harsha Bhogle in commentary.

"Subcontinent teams feel a lot more comfortable when spinners bowl more overs. When three seamers are playing, their over-rate is very different from that of the other teams," said Dinesh Karthik.

"It doesn't help when you have fast bowlers like Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana. They easily take six minutes to bowl an over," said Tamim Iqbal.

"They take six minutes because they know they are allowed to," replied Bhogle.

Bhogle once again pulled up Bangladesh towards the end of the day's play. "I'll tell you what's gonna happen here. Because of this abysmal and appalling over-rate, Bangladesh are not gonna get the second new ball even with the extra half hour added," he said.

Ashwin, Jadeja bail India out of trouble

Ravichandran Ashwin scored his sixth Test hundred as he and Ravindra Jadeja dug India's cricketers out of trouble. Ashwin hit 102 not out in 112 balls – his second test century on his home ground in Chennai – as the home team reached 339-6 in 80 overs.

He put on an unbeaten 195-run stand with Jadeja for the seventh wicket – the highest for India against Bangladesh – to rescue the team from a precarious 144-6.

Jadeja finished the day unbeaten on 86 off 117 balls.

For Bangladesh, pacer Hasan Mahmud picked up four wickets.