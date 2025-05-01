‘After playing more than 100 Tests, if you’re still not in the team…': Cheteshwar Pujara shares ‘disappointments’

Cheteshwar Pujara has 19 Test centuries to his name. Only Virat Kohli has more among players who have made their Test debuts for India after Pujara's entry in international red-ball cricket. Ditto for runs. None apart from Kohli have scored more Test runs for India than Pujara since his debut against Australia in 2010. In terms of matches, apart from Kohli, only Ashwin has played more Tests than Pujara since his debut. In fact, Pujara, Ashwin and Kohli are the only Indian cricketers to have played more than 100 Tests after making their debut in 2010 or later. India's Cheteshwar Pujara(AFP)

Ashwin has retired. Kohli, though out of form in red-ball cricket, is still an integral part of the Indian Test side. But Pujara is currently not in consideration. He hasn’t played for India since the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023. But with India’s Test side going through a horror run that saw them miss out on a place in this year’s WTC final, is the door open for a comeback in England, where India start the next cycle? Pujara certainly believes so.

The veteran of 103 Tests with 7195 runs to his name, said he obviously feels disappointed not to be a part of the Test side anymore, despite his towering achievements but is ready to make a difference if given another chance.

In this episode of Backstage with Boria, Pujara opens up on his disappointment at missing out on the Australia tour, the importance of domestic cricket, and how youngsters can be encouraged to play more Tests. "When one has been successful at the highest level and played more than 100 Test matches and are still not a part of the team, you carry on the hard work that has been the reason behind getting the success. Not getting the opportunity is a big disappointment, but I keep myself ready and motivated because of my love for this game. And out of that love, I keep myself close to the game and routine without expecting much, and through any opportunity I get, be it domestic or county," Pujara said on Backstage with Boria.

Pujara ready for England tour

The Indian Test squad for England our is set to be selected in a couple of weeks' time. After the debacle at home against New Zealand and in Australia, a few changes are likely in the Indian batting order. "Yes, of course, if the team needs and I get the opportunity, I am prepared from my end. I have been working on my physical fitness, performing well both domestically and internationally.

"Team India has been quite competitive, but has not won a series in England for around 20 years now, so given an opportunity, I would like to give the best from my end and grab the opportunity if the team needs me. This would be the perfect opportunity to contribute when a win is much needed in England," Pujara added.

India lost to Australia 3-1 earlier this year. Pujara, who was an integral part of Inda's last two series wins on Australian soil believes things could have been different if he were a member of the squad. "Of course. As a player, I have been successful playing in Australia before and have a good record. This makes a player confident and well-prepared for what to expect from the opposition. There is always a better chance to succeed when the scenario is such," he added.