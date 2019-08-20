After Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya is the new babysitter in town - Watch

cricket

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:19 IST

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is not part of the Indian team in West Indies, is working on his fitness and is spending a lot of time in the gym. In one of his recent posts, Hardik posted his workout routine where he is seen doing the pilates.

However, the post which generated a lot of buzz all over social media is his post where he can be seen babysitting presenter Jatin Sapru’s daughter. He spent his Sunday in Sapru’s house and captioned his post: “Babysitting Sunday”.

In Hardik’s absence, India selected Krunal as the all-rounder in the squad and the southpaw grabbed this opportunity with both hands in the T20I series in West Indies. However, he did not want to be locked in a battle with his brother and said that they both have always enjoyed each other’s success.

“There has never been a case of getting out of Hardik’s shadow. We enjoy each other’s success. Have never thought of any comparison as our journeys have been very different. There has never been any insecurity. Whoever succeeds, the other person is very happy. Our mindsets are very different and the focus is on making the country proud,” Krunal Pandya told IANS in an interview.

Hardik, who faced a lot of criticism for his comments on a chat show, has also conceded that the entire episode gave him an opportunity to think about his priorities. Krunal too said that mistakes do happen and that Hardik was now trying to learn from the follies.

“See, mistakes happen. We are all human at the end of the day. But Hardik’s strength is that he accepts his mistake and tries to rectify it. Some people try to ignore the reality, but not with him. He has learnt from his mistake and the way he returned to the field after it, not just in the IPL, but also for the Indian team bears testimony to the fact that he has put the mistake behind him and is focused on doing well for the country,” Krunal said.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 14:18 IST