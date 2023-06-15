'Had some issues with member of selection committee': Ex-India star drops bombastic statement against BCCI

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu recently bid farewell to Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket in the 2023 season of the world's richest T20 tournament. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star played a crucial cameo for MS Dhoni and Co. in the final of the IPL 2023. Rayudu, who scored 19 off 8 balls against Hardik Pandya's men in the IPL 2023, had already confirmed that the summit clash will also be his swansong. Team India players in action during an ODI series in 2018(BCCI)

Interestingly, the ex-CSK batter had vowed to not take a U-turn from retirement. The former Indian cricketer had tweeted about his retirement last season in the IPL. However, the ex-Mumbai Indians (MI) star deleted the viral tweet following an intervention from CSK's management. The swashbuckling batter had also announced his retirement in 2019 after he was overlooked by Indian selectors for the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking to TV9 Telugu, the ex-India cricketer revealed that he had issues with members of the selection committee at the time. "I had some issues with the member of the selection committee when I was playing with them in the early stages of my career, which might be one of the reasons why I was out of the team in World Cup 2019," Rayudu said.

The recently retired Indian batter also asserted that BCCI officials in 2018 told him to be prepared for the 2019 World Cup. Rayudu made his Team India debut against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in 2013. The senior batter recorded his last international appearance against Australia at JSCA International Stadium Complex in 2019. The 37-year-old played 55 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 6 T20Is for Team India.

The ex-CSK star joined Rohit Sharma as the most successful player in the history of IPL. Rohit and Rayudu have won six titles each in their respective IPL careers. "When I went to CSK, I felt like I'm back at home. The most enjoyable phase of my career was with CSK," he added. Rayudu amassed 4348 in 2013 IPL games.

